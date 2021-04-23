Whiting Petroleum Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $33.99 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

