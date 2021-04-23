Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.87

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and traded as high as $9.67. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 13,331 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.