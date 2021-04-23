Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stake Lessened by Taylor Wealth Management Partners

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lowered its holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,275 shares during the period. Willdan Group makes up 1.5% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned about 0.83% of Willdan Group worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 239.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 280,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Debra Coy sold 1,000 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Chow sold 639 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $29,886.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,702.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,586 shares of company stock worth $2,322,679. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WLDN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

NASDAQ WLDN traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.53. 945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,390. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $54.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $471.49 million, a P/E ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.41 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

