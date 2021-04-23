William Blair Weighs in on Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. William Blair also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HOG. DA Davidson began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $102,777,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,609,000 after buying an additional 2,206,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,511,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,434,000 after purchasing an additional 317,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 657,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,139,000 after acquiring an additional 231,398 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

