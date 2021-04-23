William Scott Martin Sells 5,000 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00.

William Scott Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $342,650.00.

On Monday, March 8th, William Scott Martin sold 7,500 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $541,950.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $665,000.00.

BancFirst stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,702. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.19. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.39.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BancFirst by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BancFirst by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

