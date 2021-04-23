WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.88

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.88 and last traded at $29.79, with a volume of 36438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. Analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

