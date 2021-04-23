WinCash (WCC) 1-Day Volume Tops $311.00

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, WinCash has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. One WinCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WinCash has a market cap of $61,967.51 and approximately $311.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00014329 BTC.

About WinCash

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

