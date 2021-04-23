Wing Hits Market Capitalization of $56.13 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last week, Wing has traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar. One Wing coin can now be purchased for approximately $36.59 or 0.00072118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a total market cap of $56.13 million and $12.71 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00062277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.84 or 0.00269675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003997 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00025295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,819.71 or 1.00152791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.07 or 0.00640639 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $518.28 or 0.01021403 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,658,911 coins and its circulating supply is 1,533,911 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

