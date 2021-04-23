WINk One Day Volume Reaches $448.86 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded down 40.7% against the US dollar. WINk has a market cap of $285.36 million and $448.86 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019683 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $697.64 or 0.01413240 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.