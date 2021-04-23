WINk (WIN) Price Hits $0.0013

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 58.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WINk has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $400.58 million and $1.15 billion worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00017905 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $683.48 or 0.01365141 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

