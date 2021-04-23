Winpak (TSE:WPK) PT Raised to C$45.00

Winpak (TSE:WPK) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WPK. Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Winpak in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC cut Winpak to a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

Shares of WPK stock traded down C$1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 32,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,854. The firm has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Winpak has a one year low of C$38.73 and a one year high of C$52.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.57.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$276.44 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Winpak will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

