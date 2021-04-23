WisdomTree Investments (WETF) to Release Earnings on Friday

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect WisdomTree Investments to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WisdomTree Investments to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $945.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $6.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

