Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Purchased by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 2,469.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,447 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Wix.com worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after buying an additional 1,532,220 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $671,333,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after buying an additional 270,904 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after buying an additional 321,263 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,201,000 after buying an additional 125,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.01. 3,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,514. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $122.24 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.54.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.37.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

