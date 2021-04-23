Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.01

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.01 and traded as high as $12.68. Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 24,254 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.