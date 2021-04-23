WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires 23,790 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) by 106.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,315,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TCHP opened at $29.78 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91.

