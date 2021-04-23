WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. WNY Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,111,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RTM opened at $161.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a one year low of $87.16 and a one year high of $163.84.

