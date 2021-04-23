WNY Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.6% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.