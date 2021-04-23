WNY Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $379.59 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $253.97 and a 12-month high of $384.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $366.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

