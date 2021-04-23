WNY Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 174,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,555,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 6.6% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of MGV stock opened at $97.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.28 and its 200-day moving average is $87.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.64 and a 1 year high of $98.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.