WNY Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 263,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.3% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

