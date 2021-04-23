WNY Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 48,255 Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,109,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,691,000 after purchasing an additional 442,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,848,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,953,000 after purchasing an additional 440,922 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,181,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 815,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 44,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Xperi news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 206,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPER opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $433.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPER. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

