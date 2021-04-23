WNY Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 69,506 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 69,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,133,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.44. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

