WNY Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 513.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.3% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE stock opened at $137.89 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.92 and a twelve month high of $139.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.