WNY Asset Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 262.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,467 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,066,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 81,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,434,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,897,000 after buying an additional 87,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $67.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

