WNY Asset Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 0.9% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,189,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,092,000 after acquiring an additional 38,403 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,660,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,637,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 31,842 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

VDC stock opened at $181.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.77. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $142.36 and a 52 week high of $183.79.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.