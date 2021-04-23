WNY Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Marino Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,394,000 after buying an additional 265,690 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,409,000 after buying an additional 254,894 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD opened at $167.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

