WNY Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $240.78 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.12.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.