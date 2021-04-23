WNY Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas accounts for about 0.9% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NFG opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $441.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

