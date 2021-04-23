WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 82,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $7,196,000.

BATS FBCG opened at $30.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42.

