WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 2,790 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 10.5% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $26,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,406,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.59 and its 200-day moving average is $126.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $120.25 and a twelve month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

