WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 282,028 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,028 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,041.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,043,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988,555 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,033,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,918.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after purchasing an additional 404,935 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 309,714 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,307,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 309,124 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $56.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.69. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

