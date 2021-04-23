Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Insider Christopher Hufnagel Sells 2,000 Shares

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $81,920.00.

Christopher Hufnagel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $79,980.00.

NYSE:WWW traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 398,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $41.83.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on WWW. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,679,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,242,000 after buying an additional 297,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after acquiring an additional 92,352 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,290,000 after purchasing an additional 73,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,201,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 917,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

