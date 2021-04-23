Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.83

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.83 and last traded at $41.63, with a volume of 398471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $226,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,280 shares of company stock worth $700,420 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth about $640,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 78,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

