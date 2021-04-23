WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Down 37.3% This Week

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 37.3% against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $24.94 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

