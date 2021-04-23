Woodcoin (LOG) Price Hits $0.0930 on Major Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0930 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $747,385.17 and $143,863.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,198.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,306.60 or 0.04594974 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.25 or 0.00464661 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $809.59 or 0.01612777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.04 or 0.00719224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.22 or 0.00476548 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00063241 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.09 or 0.00422502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

