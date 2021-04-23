Woodcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $124,132.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Woodcoin has a market cap of $712,643.93 and $124,132.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0887 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 43% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,260.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,242.08 or 0.04551479 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.76 or 0.00468455 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $779.09 or 0.01581573 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.49 or 0.00664805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.60 or 0.00478279 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00060913 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.95 or 0.00414033 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 76.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00026424 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.