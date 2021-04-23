Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.48

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.48 and traded as low as $17.19. Woodside Petroleum shares last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 39,808 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Woodside Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

