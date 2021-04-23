Wootrade Trading Down 23.7% Over Last Week (WOO)

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Wootrade has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. Wootrade has a total market cap of $280.59 million and $53.73 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wootrade coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00067780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00018525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00092571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.86 or 0.00684225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,120.76 or 0.08271810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00050580 BTC.

Wootrade Coin Profile

Wootrade (CRYPTO:WOO) is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,873,566,213 coins and its circulating supply is 376,235,705 coins. Wootrade’s official website is woo.network . Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling Wootrade

