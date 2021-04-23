Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $264.54.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDAY. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $252.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday has a 12 month low of $140.50 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.27 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,155,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Workday by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,990,810,000 after acquiring an additional 106,280 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Workday by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,459,000 after buying an additional 304,728 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,978,000 after buying an additional 422,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Workday by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,390,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,799,000 after buying an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

