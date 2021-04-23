World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WWE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

NYSE:WWE opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

