World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,200,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,826,000 after purchasing an additional 199,981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2,912.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,613,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,810 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,074,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,636,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 447.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,829,000 after purchasing an additional 660,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 640,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after acquiring an additional 88,012 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

