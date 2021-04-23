Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Worthington Industries worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $65.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $1,035,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,583,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $261,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,325.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,310 shares of company stock valued at $7,616,882 in the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.