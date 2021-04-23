Wownero Market Cap Reaches $43.15 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 421.5% against the dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $43.15 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00063166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00067423 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00019141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.50 or 0.00272680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00167391 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

