WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPP. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, March 12th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Get WPP alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 716.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $65.38 on Friday. WPP has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $68.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9777 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. WPP’s payout ratio is 26.05%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.