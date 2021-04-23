WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WPTIF. Raymond James lifted their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,243. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.