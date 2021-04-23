Wrapped Bitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $7.81 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $50,010.75 or 0.99906616 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $7.81 billion and approximately $258.27 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00039255 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00011590 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00127624 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000928 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001984 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002703 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 156,187 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.