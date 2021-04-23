Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Reaches $524.26

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.70 billion and approximately $1.33 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for about $524.26 or 0.01044769 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00062925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.23 or 0.00273477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004164 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00025449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,269.68 or 1.00180308 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.78 or 0.00645251 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.93 or 0.00203135 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,159,133 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

