WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,157 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,952 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of WSFS Financial worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $47.96 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $55.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.53. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. Research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.83%.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.