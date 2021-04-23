WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

Shares of WSFS stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.30. 9,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,429. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $161,148.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

