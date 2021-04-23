Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 4,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 90,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Wuhan General Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WUHN)

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD)-based products under the Dr. AnnaRx brand for pharmacies. It also focuses on exploring and developing other indications for psilocybin new therapies that will enable patients who suffer from mental illness.

